Lekki residents express worry over insecurity, call for Okada ban

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lekki residents under the umbrella of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association have expressed worry over the spate of insecurity in the community.

LERSA, an association, of several estates and communities in Lekki called on the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to hasten his ban of passenger motorcycles (Okada) in the state.

Lekki residents made this call on Wednesday in a statement directed to residents and stakeholders in the community. It was titled ‘Re: Update On The State Of Security Affairs Across The Lekki Corridor’.

The statement read, “The Association has received various calls from residents expressing deep concern on the general insecurity in the Lekki axis.

“While acknowledging the efforts of the Police in trying to maintain peace and security, the Association is calling on the Government and the Security authorities for a broader and stern response to the activities of various criminals in the community and the State in general.”

They also called on the Police to declare total war on people roaming the streets with dangerous weapons to curb criminal activities and told residents to take extra precautions against kidnappings.

“We also wish to call on the Nigeria Police to declare total war on people roaming the streets with dangerous weapons to curb the indiscriminate activities of some criminals.

“The Association wishes to admonish residents to take extra precautions against kidnappings following news of deteriorating security in the country.”