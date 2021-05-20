Makinde’s convoy not involved in Ogbomoso fatal accident

The convoy of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was not involved in the accident that led to the death of a girl during the local government election campaign in Ogbomoso on Thursday.

Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa made the clarification in a statement.

Adisa, who expressed the governor’s condolence to the family of the girl, said that contrary to the unverified news story, the girl was killed by a Toyota Matrix saloon.

Adisa said the driver of the vehicle lost control after its front tyres burst while in motion, close to the venue of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally.

He said by then, the governor’s convoy had arrived at the Oja-gbo Town Hall venue of the rally, with the governor and his entourage settled in.

According to him, it was while the programme was ongoing that some residents stormed the venue of the event with the corpse of the child.

“Toyota Matrix vehicles are not part of any governor’s convoy in Nigeria”, Adisa said.

“While we await further details on the identity of the driver of the ill-fated car from security agencies, the people of Ogbomoso should remain calm and rest assured that the government will get to the roots of this matter.”