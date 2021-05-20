NBC summons Brekete host over assault

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has summoned the popular Brekete Family Show host, Ahmad Isah, for assaulting a woman.

Isah who is the Chief Executive Officer of Human Rights Radio 101.1 FM, Abuja was captured hitting an interviewee in a BBC Africa Eye documentary.

The woman was accused of setting her brother’s daughter on fire over alleged witchcraft.

According to reports, she had tied the minor’s hand and legs, poured kerosene on her head and ignited a fire.

Isah while asking how she confirmed the girl was a witch lost his cool and slapped her twice.

Ekanem Antia, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, NBC, told NAN that the agency is concerned about the incident.

Antia said the invitation would help the commission to understand the circumstances that led to the assault.

“As a regulatory body for the broadcast media, the NBC cannot overlook this”, he noted.

“Broadcasting should guarantee fairness for all citizens and a broadcaster should grant a right of reply to every citizen before passing judgment.’’

Antia urged broadcasters to recognise the power they have and exercise such with great responsibility and sensitivity.

The spokesman appealed to broadcasters to focus on programmes that address issues bordering on peace and proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.