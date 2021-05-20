No evidence of kidnapping in Lagos – Police

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has denied reports that some persons were kidnapped in the state.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Lagos PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, Mr Odumosu said the reports were false, adding that the state was yet to record any case of kidnap.

Residents of Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikoyi have for weeks reportedly raised concerns about the activities of kidnappers who pick their victims in broad daylight and hold them hostage inside tinted vehicles until a ransom was paid.

The criminals were said to have preyed on victims around Admiralty Way, Lekki, Ozumba Mbadiwe in Victoria Island, and Falomo area of Ikoyi.

Mr Odumosu while reacting to reports described the news as untrue, insisting the Command has not recorded any case of kidnapping in the state in the recent past.

According to Adejobi, there was only a case of “One Chance” which was reported on May 18 by one Joel Adegoke on behalf of one Adenike Kosoko, who boarded a private car at Admiralty Way around 7:30 pm.

“Unfortunately, the two male occupants of the car turned to be One Chance operators that drove her around Lekki and Ikate, Lagos before she was dropped.

“In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that she was dropped by the culprits same day before 12am at Ikate Area, Lagos State.

“The hoodlums only used her ATM card to withdraw the sum of N110, 000 from her bank account.

“The command, therefore, wishes to state categorically that it was a pure case of “One Chance” which the command has been tackling in the state and more efforts are being channelled towards eradicating the menace and other social vices in the state,” he said.