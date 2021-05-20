OAP Lolo loses mother

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian On-Air Personality Omotunde Adebowale-David popularly known as Lolo has announced the demise of her mother.

The media personality and actress shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The mother of four did not state the cause of her mother’s death.

She wrote; “Lord who am I to question your will but I know I can’t breathe right now……if love could keep you here with me I loved you sooo much …maami.”

This is coming days after Lolo Lolo shared how she and her children escaped death in a recent accident.

Her post read: “I have never really been in a serious accident in my life so you can imagine how badly shaken I was yesterday when my treasures came out with scrapes and bruises I was just grateful.

“But I’m thankful for the joy of God’s preservation….when you go out and come back home safe please thank God specially,”

“Nothing broken! Nothing missing! Thank you, Jesus.”