Open cattle grazing must go – Miyetti Allah’s Patron Jibrin

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has backed the decision of Southern governors to ban open cattle grazing in their domains.

The body said the ban would help address farmers –herders’ crisis.

National Patron of MACBAN, Senator Walid Jibrin, who spoke in Kaduna on Thursday said as a concerned Fulani Leader in Nigeria, he had a free mind on anyone recommending a ban on open grazing, free movement of herders and cattle in Nigeria because the practice was getting outdated internationally and is therefore necessary for Nigeria, especially Fulani race to study critically the traditional open grazing believing that the 21st century might never accommodate it.

He said when one looked at the practice of open grazing in Nigeria compared with what is happening Internationally, Nigeria could never continue with traditional open grazing practice.

According to him, in order to effect a change, the Fulani elite should be bold enough to come out with alternatives to open grazing and advise the Fulanis in Nigeria accordingly.

Jibrin added that most importantly, the various Fulani Associations with membership up to 50 must come together and talk with one voice on this tradition of open grazing and not necessarily allow any group to come out to do it for them.

“I have fully observed the feeling of many groups and individuals in Nigeria about open grazing. There is so much condemnation from Nigerian Governors, Northern Governors, Southern Governors etc.

“These groups and individuals should never be condemned and must be praised for their bold comments trying to modernise and improve cattle rearing in Nigeria.

“Another reason why we should shun away from open grazing is the way old methods of settlements of crises between herdsmen and farmers have been abandoned,” he said.

Jibrin congratulated all the governors for the bold steps they are taking to curve the menace of open grazing, kidnapping and banditry.

He said Nigeria must remain one entity and one Nigeria as against what is happening now.

“We should rely more on dialogue and mediation with herders, Fulani leaders, Traditional rulers and our Governors in order to end this feud.

“Finally I strongly appeal to the Federal and State Governments to maintain all existing grazing reserves by providing special amenities mentioned in my earlier suggestions.

“It is also necessary that Government uses the services of World Bank to archive all plans that will come out of well modernised Grazing Reserves in Nigeria,” he suggested.