PDP to Ben Ayade: We wish you well in APC

The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the defection of Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, wished the governor well in his future endeavours.

The party also urged members in the state to pull together and ensure that party structures remain intact after the governor’s exit.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the decamping of the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

“Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross River to immediately pull together and ensure that all structure of our party in the state remains intact.

“The PDP wishes Governor Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours,” the statement read.

Ayade earlier today announced his defection to the APC after a meeting with some APC governors at the Governor’s Office in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

He said his action was informed by the need to align Cross River with the government at the centre so as to enhance the state’s fortunes.