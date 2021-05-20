Ronaldinho receives UAE’s golden visa

Football legend Ronaldinho is the latest star to receive the UAE’s golden visa, a 10 year visa that is bestowed on the top talent the world has to offer.

The visa was granted by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner Affairs (GDRFA) on Tuesday.

Ronaldinho, whose real name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, joins fellow Brazilian hero Bebeto, Juventus football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, as recipients of the visa.

Ronaldinho’s former Barcelona teammate Samuel Eto’o has also received the highly exclusive visa.

As a player, the Brazilian won the 2002 World Cup playing for Brazil and twice was declared FIFA World Player of the Year