Skales, MC Galaxy trade insult online

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales and Innocent Udeme a.k.a Mc Galaxy slammed each other in the social media on Thursday.

Skales called out Mc Galaxy on his Instagram Story without stating specifically what went wrong.

The former EME act threatened the next time he sets his eyes on MC Galaxy, he would beat him up.

“One day I go beat that stupid smelling Mc galaxy phyuk boy. On sight when I see you phyuk boy Idiot boy.. miscreant galaxy.. When I see you,” he wrote.

Minutes after, MC Galaxy reacted to the rapper’s threat.

MC Galaxy slammed the rapper, calling him a broke boy who collects money from women.

“Broke boys way Dey collect money from women can make noise sha lol , Adiok anof iii „„ Let me know when you are ready for the fight idiot lol begger lol”, he wrote.

Both entertainers are yet to explain the reason behind the spat.

However, they have now deleted the posts on Instagram.