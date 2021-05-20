Tension in Cross River over Ayade’s defection

Tension has heightened in Cross River following the defection of Governor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.
Most of the political appointees [n the aftermath of the defection, were not impressed by the governor’s action.
The people, mostly, executive council members lamented the action of the governor saying, “Not all of us are happy, we will not join the governor as we were not consulted before the final decision was made.
The people who made a mockery of the defection said, “Are you APC or PDP, I am PDP but I don’t know of you, APC change, APC change while others shouted PDP, power.
Some government workers in the governor’s office were seen discussing the defection in groups while official functions in various offices were put on hold.
Some political appointees who did not want their name in print for fear of being intimidated said they were disappointed, “I least expected governor to defect, no matter the situation, he is supposed to have endured.
“Nothing lasts forever, in life, there is bound to be ups and downs, he may find it difficult in APC, he may not be able to fit in I assure you. Believe me or not, I have said it but not prophesying”.
Daily Post reports that official functions at the governor’s office were disrupted as workers were seen out of their offices discussing the defection.
Compare APC states to PDP states and youll wonder why any governor is still in PDP. The only exception is Rivers and Akwa Ibom. And in both states, the day there is a free election not disrupted by judges on Wike’s payroll youll be amazed. They go Bayelsa against all expectations based on a baseless judicial decision. The squeeze is only going to get tighter and tighter on PDP.
The whole world knows that Ayade had defected long ago. One more gov will soon defect. Whatever is their reasons for this terrible adventure it is obvious that APC is taking our country several years backward
Very silly report. Where is the tension in this hollow story?