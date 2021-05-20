Uche Maduagwu blames Sanwo-Olu for Oshodi mayhem

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has blamed the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the chaos that erupted in Oshodi, Lagos.

There was chaos in Capa Park Mosafejo area of Oshodi, Lagos State, following alleged killing of an Air Force personnel by hoodlums on Thursday.

There was pandemonium in the area as residents and traders scampered into safety, as soldiers engaged the hoodlums.

Many vehicles, especially commercial buses have been destroyed, while some persons were assaulted by the aggrieved security operatives.

Some residents heading to work were trapped in the ensuing violence, while students fled back home.

Reacting to the chaos in Oshodi, Uche Maduagwu blamed the Lagos State governor for banning commercial bikes and tricycles, yet doing nothing about “Agberos” in the state.

He said: “Sanwo-Olu has failed Lagosians. Look at wetin dey happen for Oshodi. See how Army people dey do nonsense for Oshodi. And we have a governor.

“You want to ban okada, you want to ban keke napep. You cannot ban agbero. You cannot ban hoodlums.”

Watch Uche speak in the video Here.