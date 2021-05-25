At least 20 persons have been confirmed dead in a fresh cholera outbreak ravaging different parts of Bauchi State.

According to reports, about 322 persons have been infected.

Dr Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro, the State Commissioner for Health, confirmed this while giving an update on the situation during a media briefing on Tuesday morning.

Maigoro said the outbreak has spread across nine local government areas since the first case was recorded in April.

According to the Commissioner, the index case was a 37-year-old patient, who was admitted at Burra General Hospital on 24 April 2021.