By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu, has celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife, Stella.

The comic actor shared some family photos on social media to celebrate his wife on the occasion.

“It’s my wedding anniversary today, thank God for life,” he captioned one of the photos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTKG2zFo1c/

His wife also took to her Instagram page where she celebrated their anniversary.

“Congratulations, it’s 11 years today goodness and mercy shall follow us Amen 🙏,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPSyqBBn6tN