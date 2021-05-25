By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter, has accused the management of the University of planning to enslave workers of the institution.

ASUU made the accusation while responding to a statement by the University management on Tuesday.

The University’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor, had announced the resumption of academic activities in the statement.

He added that “all those who resumed and others who are willing to join them will begin to receive their emoluments within the next one week.”

Recall that the leadership of ASUU was engulfed in a crisis with the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University, over sundry matters, including unpaid salaries and arrears, thereby paralyzing academic activities.

The crisis culminated in the appointment of Prof. Osadolor as Acting VC.

Osadolor in his statement, titled “AAU, Ekpoma, resumes academic activities, set to clear outstanding emoluments of active staff members”, said he remained committed to restoring harmony and normalcy to the University.

“The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, profoundly appreciates academic and non-academic staff as well as other officials of the university who turned up for work on May 24, 2021, in line with management directives.

“Management is glad to announce that all those who resumed and others who are willing to join them will begin to receive their emoluments within the next one week.

“Management is also very appreciative of the understanding, support, and cooperation of the student community and all others within the university community, for how they have conducted themselves in line with the resumption notice.

“We remain committed to restoring harmony and normalcy to the university and we are set to take the institution to greater heights.

“We continue to count on all your support and goodwill as we set on the course of repositioning Ambrose Alli University for excellence, ” he added.

But, a statement signed by the Chairman of the University’s chapter of ASUU, Prof. Monday Igbafen, described the Acting VC’s stance on the industrial crisis as dehumanizing.

The statement urged staff and students of the University to remain at home until their unpaid salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions from our salaries is met.

“The attention of the Union has been drawn to the release personally issued by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, which amongst other things said that “all those who resumed and others who are willing to join them will begin to receive their emoluments within the next one week.

“The Union views the above-quoted statement insulting, dehumanizing, and a grand plan to enslave the workers of the University.

“The release should therefore be ignored while you remain at home until our demand for the payment of our unpaid check-off dues and other sundry deductions from our salaries, is met.

“The strike action is still fully on course. United we bargain, divided we beg. A people united can never be divided,” ASUU statement said.