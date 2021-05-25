Tinubu, Akande, Osoba hit Aso Rock for Buhari

Buhari with Osoba, Tinubu and Akande during their visit to Aso Rock

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande and others have visited visited President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with him on the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others.

Also at the visit was former Governor of Ogun State, Aremu Olusegun Osoba, among others.

They visited Aso Rock late Monday night with other Southwest APC leaders.

The president with Osoba, Tinubu and Akande during their visit to Aso Rock

 