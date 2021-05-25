By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A diesel-laden tanker has exploded at Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria in the early hours of Tuesday.

Balls of fire envelop the atmosphere in the dead of the night as emergency responders battled to put out the fire.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, told PM NEWS that the tanker exploded around 1:18am.

He said emergency responders were currently battling to put out the fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the tanker was loaded with diesel when it exploded in the dead of the night, but he could not tell whether the fire razed buildings around.

According to him, the incident occurred at Banire Bus Stop, Egbeda inward Ikotun.

“Investigation conducted by the Team upon arrival at the scene revealed a fully loaded tanker with diesel had a break failure, lost control and fell off the road leading to an explosion and fire outburst.

“However, no casualties recorded nor any properties razed in the unfortunate inferno.

“The fire has been successfully subdued by men of the LASEMA LRU Fire service and LASG Fire service while dampening down is ongoing,” he said.