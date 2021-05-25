Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has started its investigation on whether AstraZeneca’s takeover of Alexion Pharmaceuticals can reduce competition for products and services in the United Kingdom or any other markets.

The British competition regulator invites comments on the transaction from any interested party to assist the CMA with the assessment.

The comments should be reached by June 3.

In December 2020, British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals for 175 dollars per share in cash and stock, valuing the Boston-based company at 39 billion dollars.