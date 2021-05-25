By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the people of Adamawa State following the demise of Alhaji Abdullahi Dan Buram Jada – one of the only two remaining from the cabinet of the late Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna Sokoto.

Jada, who was a former Northern Nigeria minister of Animal Health, Forestry, and Northern Cameroon, passed away on Monday at the age of 97.

The President also revealed in his condolence message that he has sent a delegation to Yola, to sympathize with the Adamawa State government.

Buhari’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement released on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a delegation to Yola, Adamawa State to condole with the government and people of the state following the demise of Alhaji Abdullahi Dan Buram Jada, a former minister and one of the only two remaining from the cabinet of the late Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto.

“In a tribute to the deceased rendered on his behalf by Mohammed Musa Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, President Buhari reiterated his respect and admiration for the late Dan Buram, describing him as a man of many talents and a great administrator.

“May his exemplary ideals keep giving us strength and inspiration to build the Nigeria we all dream of. His service, commitment and devotion to the nation will always be memorable,” said the President.

President Buhari thanked Allah for keeping the late Dan Buram for so long, and for being of service to the nation in so many ways.

“He prayed for the repose of his soul and the fortitude to bear the loss by the family and the government and people of Adamawa State.

“The delegation was received by members of the family of the deceased who expressed great appreciation of the President’s gesture.”