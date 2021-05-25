Gunmen abduct Ijaw Youth Council President Igbifa 

By Okafor Ofiebor

The President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, Comrade Peter Timothy Igbifa has been kidnapped by masked gunmen.

The incident happened on Tuesday along Port Harcourt International Airport Road .

Igbifa, in his last words to his personal driver, was “I am kidnapped but tell the people that the protest must hold, no body can infringe on the right of Niger Delta people.”

The Ijaw Youth Council had earlier planned a peaceful protest scheduled to hold tomorrow over the refusal of the Federal Government to constitute Board of Directors for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Igbifa had given all oil multinationals seven days to evacuate their employees from oil platforms in the region ahead of the protest.

It was, however, gathered that Igbifa was on his way to the Port Harcourt International Airport to attend a meeting in Abuja when a black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) blocked his car on Tuesday.