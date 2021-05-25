By Stanley Nwanosike
Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the Iwollo Police Division in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State and razed down the station.
The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the attack in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Aliyu, who could not give details of the incident, said he was already on the ground to ascertain the level of destruction and casualties.
“More information will be pushed out to the public as soon as we conclude our preliminary investigation,’’ he said.
However, an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums attacked the division in their large numbers in the wee hours of the day.
The eyewitness said that the attack threw the entire Iwollo community into fear and panic throughout the night.
“They succeeded in completely razing down the buildings in the divisional station.
“The hoodlums might have also killed probably five gallant police personnel that confronted them when they attacked’’.
NAN
When Buhari came in 2015 he was talking of crushing the Niger Delta warriors until these people nearly grounded our oil production per day which made the country to went into recession, it took the Vice President a lot of efforts to pacify the Niger Delta Avengers/MEND before we could get the oil production back and the country came out of recession.
Now, the new IGP set up Operation Restore Peace in the South East since last two weeks with the instruction to Police Mobile Force team to crush the IPOB and ESN people but they are yet to achieve any result. Burning of INEC offices and Police station are still continuing.
When will these Fulani people learn how to dialogue with people instead of always aiming to always crush which they had never achieved, till today they had not being able to crush Boko Haram as Boko Haram is the one killing soldier’s and civilians mercilessly with many soldiers and barracks destroyed.
Now can you people Fulani both the President and others learn a lesson and beginning to embrace dialogue instead of your failed arrogance of crush/force every time that takes you to no where.
You should be careful with South West people because if you provoke them to start what the South Easterners are doing now the country will break up quickly than expected.
Mr. President put on your thinking cap before the whole house called fake Nigeria packed up in your face and on your head.