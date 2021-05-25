Nollywood star, Oluwafunke Abidemi Durosinmi Etti popularly known as Funke Etti has opened up on how Pastor E.A. Adeboye influenced her conversion from Islam to Christianity.

Etti in a recent interview on Star Gist disclosed that she embraced Christianity at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, twelve years ago.

The movie star while recalling her experience as a Muslim, stated that she found the religion interesting.

“I was at the Redemption Camp and Daddy G. O (Pastor Enoch Adeboye) asked those who wanted to give their lives to Christ to come out, so I stepped forward and that was how my conversion started, just like that.

“My mother was a Christian why my father was a Muslim but they did not force me to pick a religion, I decided on my own.

“When I was a Muslim, I enjoyed it and found it interesting. I prayed five times a day and fasted when I was supposed to. Now that I am a Christian, I follow the Christian way,” she said.