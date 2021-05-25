Nollywood star, Oluwafunke Abidemi Durosinmi Etti popularly known as Funke Etti has opened up on how Pastor E.A. Adeboye influenced her conversion from Islam to Christianity.
Etti in a recent interview on Star Gist disclosed that she embraced Christianity at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, twelve years ago.
The movie star while recalling her experience as a Muslim, stated that she found the religion interesting.
“I was at the Redemption Camp and Daddy G. O (Pastor Enoch Adeboye) asked those who wanted to give their lives to Christ to come out, so I stepped forward and that was how my conversion started, just like that.
“My mother was a Christian why my father was a Muslim but they did not force me to pick a religion, I decided on my own.
“When I was a Muslim, I enjoyed it and found it interesting. I prayed five times a day and fasted when I was supposed to. Now that I am a Christian, I follow the Christian way,” she said.
Good step to move away from hell fire, but you still dress like an idol worshiper.
May God open your eyes to see what awaits ahead and where you were heading to.