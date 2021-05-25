Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State said he is the only Nigerian governor who does not receive a monthly salary.

The governor explained that after his tax has been deducted from his salary, he sends the remaining balance to homes of destitute for their upkeep.

He added that he has been rendering self-service for the state.

Vanguard reported that Obiano made the disclosure at his country home, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State shortly after inspecting the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport at Umueri.

The governor also described himself as “a man of classical quality.”

Source: Vanguard