By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A mentally challenged woman has been burnt to death by irate mob for allegedly being in possession of a stolen baby and three AK-47 rifle at Abule Ado Under Bridge, FESTAC, Lagos.

A statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said the woman was burnt to death on Monday.

He said the command has begun investigation into the killing and setting ablaze the mentally challenged woman.

Muyiwa stated that based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the mentally challenged woman had been living in the area for several years before she was lynched and set ablaze by some hoodlums in the area on the allegation of being in possession of a baby and three AK 47 rifles.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that the woman was just murdered for reasons best known to the perpetrators of the heinous crime as investigation revealed that no baby and AK 47 rifles were found in her possession neither were they recovered by the perpetrators or the police. It’s just a clear case of murder.

“The Commissioner of Police has therefore ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba-Lagos for proper investigation and the culprits should be arrested and charged to court with murder,” he said.

Adejobi added that “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, also warned against jungle justice which is inhumane, criminal and detrimental to smooth Administration of Criminal Justice in Lagos and in Nigeria at large.

“He equally warned that the command will not tolerate such act as the long arm of the law will catch up with anyone or group of persons who engage in jungle justice in the state.”