A suicide bomber has reportedly blown up himself in Afikpo town, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The suspected suicide bomber had attempted to gain entrance into the Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School to detonate the bomb, but was prevented from doing so.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12.00pm on Tuesday.

A source told The Nation that the suicide bomber made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting.

“He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” he said.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro confirmed the incident but noted that he was yet to get details if what happened.

The upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was completely destroyed from the impact of the bomb.

Residents scampered to safety when the bomb exploded and later regrouped to see what has happened.