By Nimot Sulaimon

Zhang Yiming, the Chief Executive Officer of TikTok, has resigned with a net worth of $44bn to read books and daydream.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Yiming in an official letter to his employees, said he lacked some skills that’d make him an ideal manager.

He said; “The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager. Similarly, I’m not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music, and daydreaming about what may be possible.,” he said.

Yiming will step down at the end of the year to focus on long-term strategy.