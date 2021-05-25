By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has boasted about her voluptuous natural figure, revealing that she has never gone under the knife.

The controversial actress who was recently suspended by TAMPAN made this known on her her Instagram page on Tuesday as she flaunts her body.

She wrote; “Body of a goddess 😍😍 I mean I didn’t go under the knife. Sexy all day long👅 I mean Check me out na**No lie ide enter your eyes abi? But she’s TAKEN tho❌ #unstoppable #ogoagbaye🌏🌏🌏.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPQ7VW3pONX

In another post, she referred her fans who want to enhance their body without going under the knife to a particular page on Instagram.

“@bodybyenniie pls it’s Enuf🤦🏻‍♀️ Leg don Dey pain me cus of heavy-duty👅 But I like it sha😍😍 You wanna enhance any part of your body without going under the knife? Then you should visit @bodybyenniie 👌 #unstoppable #childofgrace🙏,” she captioned it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTBBIOJHLP/

The likes of Tonto Dikeh, BBNaija’s Khloe to Toke Makinwa, and other celebrities have all at one point undergone cosmetic surgery.