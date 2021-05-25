The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sent a congratulatory message to former governor of Osun and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on his 64th birthday anniversary.

Ogunwusi, in a message by his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, on Tuesday in Ile-Ife, described Aregbesola as a brave leader.

He said Aregbesola, fondly called Oranmiyan by his teeming supporters had portrayed the genuine virtues of Oranmiyan.

Ogunwusi identified the braveness of Aregbesola to that of Oranmiyan, whose reign in Ife, Oyo, Edo and other parts of Yoruba territories could never be forgotten due to the selfless services rendered to his people.

He said Aregbesola performed very well when he was a governor and also doing great as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ogunwusi wished him a healthy life filled with prosperity and equally prayed that God would continue to guide and guard him.