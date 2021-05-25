By Olajide Idowu

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated his predecessor and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on his 64th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Tuesday in Osogbo, Oyetola lauded the former governor for his service to the state and the nation at large.

“As you mark your 64th birthday, I join your family, friends and political associates to thank Almighty Allah for your life.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the state of Osun, I congratulate you on this joyous occasion, and I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to grant you good health, peace and happiness.

“Enjoy your celebration to the fullest. Happy birthday to you,” Oyetola said.