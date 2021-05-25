Yeni Kuti with family at her 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Yeni Kuti with family at her 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

By Ayodele Efunla

Yeni Kuti, Legendary Nigerian dancer, media personality and daughter of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was celebrated by friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry she hit the Diamond age on Monday.

Friends, colleagues, and family members all gathered for a celebration at the Afrika Shrine to honour the media personality.

The popular Afrika Shrine was converted into a beautifully decorated hall to host those who came out to celebrate with late Fela’s eldest daughter.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was among other top dignitaries present to celebrate with the Kuti family.

Other popular faces are Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, veteran Nollywood actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Wizkid’s AFrica manager, Sunday Aare, Nigerian entertainment entrepreneur, Ayo Animashaun among others.

Femi and Seun Kuti also thrilled the audience with a special performance for their beloved sister.

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu giving remarks about the celebrant

Governor Sanwo-Olu giving remarks about the celebrant

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan at Yeni Kuti's 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan at Yeni Kuti’s 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Yemisi Ransome-Kuti at Yeni Kuti's 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Yemisi Ransome-Kuti at Yeni Kuti’s 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Friends at Yeni Kuti’s 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Kunle Kuti at Yeni Kuti's 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Kunle Kuti at Yeni Kuti’s 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Made and his mother at Yeni Kuti's 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Made and his mother at Yeni Kuti’s 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja

Yeni Kuti and her partner, Theo Lawson

Yeni Kuti and her partner, Theo Lawson

Friends at Yeni Kuti’s 60th birthday at Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja