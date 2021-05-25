By Ayodele Efunla

Yeni Kuti, Legendary Nigerian dancer, media personality and daughter of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was celebrated by friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry she hit the Diamond age on Monday.

Friends, colleagues, and family members all gathered for a celebration at the Afrika Shrine to honour the media personality.

The popular Afrika Shrine was converted into a beautifully decorated hall to host those who came out to celebrate with late Fela’s eldest daughter.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was among other top dignitaries present to celebrate with the Kuti family.

Other popular faces are Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, veteran Nollywood actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Wizkid’s AFrica manager, Sunday Aare, Nigerian entertainment entrepreneur, Ayo Animashaun among others.

Femi and Seun Kuti also thrilled the audience with a special performance for their beloved sister.