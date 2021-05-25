The umbrella body for Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has tackled Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande for rejecting calls for separation of Nigeria.

Tinubu, Akande, Olusegun Osoba, and other South-West All Progressives Congress leaders had met on Sunday in Lagos to reject the Yoruba nation.

According to the APC leaders, Nigeria needs religious and ethnic unity to progress.

The APC leaders added that: “For Nigeria to overcome these challenges, we must do so with unity of purpose and action. The desire for peace and the chance for a prosperous and just society is universal and transcends all regional, religious or ethnic divisions.

“Sadly, many public figures have made statements that spark division and undermine the needed unity of purpose. We urge the government at all levels, security agencies, and public leaders across the country to do everything possible to prevent tension so that we sustain the necessary unity to defeat these challenges to our national security. All responsible Nigerians must speak and act in a manner that strengthens our common cause against these common threats to our collective peace, justice and development.”

However, Ilana Oodua through its spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, said Tinubu and others made the decision because of their ambitions.

He described the APC leaders’ decision as unfortunate, clarifying that the group is for self-determination, not secession.

The group headed by Prof Banji Akintoye also said to the APC leaders that “history will not be kind to them” for “opposing the wish of the people”.

“People need to correct this. It is not secession. What we are fighting for is the self-determination right of our people as guaranteed by the United Nations Charter on Human rights and even the 1999 constitution.

“It is our right to fight for self-determination. Tinubu and others are entitled to their opinions. Conduct a poll and you will see that a majority of Yoruba people want their own nation.

“It is unfortunate that Chief Bisi Akande is present where the yearning and aspirations of Yoruba people will be denied. If his mentor, the late Chief Bola Ige – is alive, will Bisi Akande say the things he read out yesterday?

“If the likes of Tinubu, Baba Akande because of their ambition are not careful, history will not be kind to them for standing against the yearnings and aspirations of the people. Without the people, they cannot be leaders,” he said.