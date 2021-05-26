By Abankula

Ahmed Idris, the accountant general of the Federation has debunked the story that the Federal Government had returned to Delta state, the £4.2 million loot recovered from ex-Governor James Ibori.

“The money is still being awaited after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State”, said the AGF office.

The statement signed by Henshaw Ogubike, director of information, said: “The issue of the £4.2million Ibori loot has not been properly resolved”.

He explained the statement credited to the Accountant General, when he appeared before the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Ogubike clarified that when Idris said the loot has been returned to the Delta government, the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.