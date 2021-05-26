By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Villarreal defeated Manchester United 11-10 on penalty to win the Europa League trophy on Wednesday.

At full time, the match ended 1-1. The game was decided on penalty after either side failed to score on extra-time.

United’s goalkeeper, De Gea missed his penalty to hand over the trophy to Villarreal.

Villarreal had opened scoring on 29 minutes in the first half through Gerard Moreno.

A cross from the free kick was whipped deep into the box by Daniel Parejo and Gerard Moreno got in a shot, sending the ball inside the right post.

United drew level on 55 minutes from Edinson Cavani’s goal.

Cavani was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifled the ball low into the middle of the net.

On 72 minutes, Cavani had a good opportunity as he met a cross on the edge of the six-yard box and headed it towards the target. One of the defenders stood on the goal line and managed to keep the ball out.