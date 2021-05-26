By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaja Raliat Amope AbdulRazaq, the mother of the Governor of Kwara State, on her 91st birthday on 26 May.

Raliat was the surviving wife of the first lawyer in northern Nigeria, who died last year July.

She is also a philanthropist and founder of the Raliat Foundation.

She blazed the trail as the first female Councillor in Kwara State.

Buhari joined family members, friends and well-wishers in honouring Raliat’s devotion to serving humanity and community,

according to a message released Tuesday by his spokesman Malam Garba Shehu.

Buhari thanked Raliat for all she has done in raising and inspiring a generation with a deep affection for Nigeria’s unity, stability and development.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the nonagenarian more years of good health.