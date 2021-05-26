Antonio Conte in shock exit from Inter Milan

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Antonio Conte has resigned his role as Inter Milan’s manager three weeks after he won the Serie A title for the club.

Conte’s resignation came as a shock to everyone.

A statement from Inter Milan confirmed that they have parted ways with Conte on mutual consent.

The club thanked him for the extraordinary work that he has done, leading to Inter’s 19th top flight title.

The statement said Conte would forever remain a part of the club’s history.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

“The Club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter’s 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club’s history,” the statement reads.