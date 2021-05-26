The Commonwealth Businesswomen Network (CBWN) Nigeria is now the official partner of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) taking place between 6th June to 10th June 2021 at The International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Commonwealth Businesswomen Network is an accredited organization focused on women’s empowerment and recognized by 54 governments across 6 continents.

CBWN Nigeria is the CBWN National Leadership Ground Partner for Nigeria.

It is pioneered by the 2013 charter of the Commonwealth.

CBWN Nigeria has a strong oil, gas and energy membership forum and an even greater network in the wider CBWN worldwide network.

The Vice-Chairman CBWN Nigeria, Mrs. Ngozi Oyewole disclosed that CBWN Nigeria in partnership with Brevity Anderson, the UK based organizers of NIPS 2021, is championing greater women representation and participation at the upcoming edition of the summit.

This will facilitate women empowerment, promotion of gender equality, as well as, provide a platform for women-owned businesses to showcase their organization on an international stage.

At this year’s event, there would be a technical workshop and a day for women which theme is “Energy, Technology, Power, Oil and Gas: A female approach to the future of hydrocarbons.” The date for Wednesday, 9th June 2021 from 9 am till 4 pm.

CBWN Nigeria Pavilion at NIPS 2021 is the platform for Women in Energy, Technology, Power, Oil & Gas. Showcasing our strengths, the extent of innovation by women-owned businesses and opportunity for women in the sector.

CBWN Nigeria uses this medium to enjoin all stakeholders to avail themselves of this opportunity to leverage all benefits accruable in showcasing their businesses and their gender aligned objectives and successes.