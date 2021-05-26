By Abankula

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea gifted Villarreal the Europa League Cup Wednesday night, as he missed his penalty kick, the 11th in the night.

All the 21 other players were perfect in their penalty shootout, including Geronimo Rulli, Villarreal keeper.

When it came to the turn of De Gea, he missed, as his shot was parried by Rulli.

The Spanish Club thus claimed the cup at the expense of United.

Villarreal became champions, winning 11-10.

Villarreal had opened scoring in the 29th minute, but Edinson Cavani equalised for United in the second half.

The two teams were all square even after 30 minutes of extra time, leading to the shootout.

Gerard Moreno, Daniel Raba, Paco Alcacer, Albert Moreno, Dani Parejo, Moi Gomez, all scored for Villarreal.

Raul Albiol, Francis Coquelin, Mario Gasper, Pau Torres and Rulli also scored.

On the United side, Juan Mata, Alex Telles, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani delivered the goals.

Fred, Daniel James, `Luke Shaw, Axel Tunazebe, Victor Lindelof were all perfect.

But de Gea was the odd man out.