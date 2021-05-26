By Abankula

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked reports suggesting that its operatives arrested President of Ijaw Youth Council, Peter Timothy Igbifa.

In a WhatsApp message DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, in said: “The DSS has nothing to do with the alleged arrest or whisking away of President of Ijaw Youth Council, Comrade Peter Timothy Igbifa, by suspected masked men”.

P.M. News reported Igbifa’s kidnap on Tuesday.

The incident happened along Port Harcourt International Airport Road.

Igbifa in his last words to his personal driver, said: ” I am kidnapped but tell the people that the protest must hold, nobody can infringe on the right of Niger Delta people”.

The Ijaw Youth Council had earlier planned a peaceful protest schedule to hold Wednesday over the refusal of the Federal Government to constitute Board of Directors for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Igbifa had given all oil multinationals seven days to evacuate their employees from oil platforms in the region ahead of the protest.

The kidnapping of Igbifa was confirmed by his closed friends .