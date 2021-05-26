The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said it will begin administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination to its intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for 2021 on May 31.

Its Board Director, Malam Nasiru DanMallam, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

DanMallam gave assurance of the FCT Administration’s arrangements to ensure that intending pilgrims fulfill all requirements for the 2021 Hajj.

He disclosed that the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT had provided enough vaccines that would be administered to the intending pilgrims in line with the requirements for the 2021 Hajj by Saudi Arabian authority.

The director said that the vaccination would be administered at the headquarters of the board for the intending pilgrims, who registered at the office on May 31 and June 1, by 9 a.m.

He urged the intending pilgrims to note that the inoculation exercise was an obligation that needed to be fulfilled to meet up with travelling requirements to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He gave assurance that the board was working hard to make all necessary arrangements for the religious exercise while waiting for further directives on the 2021 Hajj from relevant authorities.