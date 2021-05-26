By Bosede Olufunmi
No fewer than 8,400 bottles of beer have been destroyed in Dawakin Kudu and Kura Local Government Areas (LGAs) by the Kano State Hisbah Board.
The Commander-General of the board, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.
According to the statement “the vehicle was coming from Zaria to Kano when Hisbah officials arrested the driver.
“Hisbah Board has prohibited the sale of beer in the state to avoid being intoxicated”, he said.
The Commander-General also said that once investigation was concluded, the suspects would be charged to court.
