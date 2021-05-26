The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has vowed to curse prominent politicians in the Southwest frustrating agitation for Yoruba Nation for seven days.

He spoke at the Oodua Peoples Congress (APC) meeting in Lagos on Tuesday.

Adams’ threat is coming few days after Southwest APC leaders led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu met in Lagos to denounce agitation for Yoruba Nation.

Adams, in a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, titled, “Yoruba nation’s struggle infiltrated by politicians- Gani Adams,” said it was unfortunate that some people were determined to weaken the spirit of the agitators.

He said unfolding events in the last few weeks had shown that some prominent politicians had hijacked the struggle for the actualisation of O’odua Republic.

According to him, the move was an attempt to distract them from the true and original intention of the struggle, but said the struggle to seek a new nation is their legitimate rights.

Adams stated that they were determined to live and die for the agitation and that they would not waiver in their beliefs and determination to liberate the Yoruba race.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I have put in close to three decades experience in the struggle and I know what it takes to win a struggle of this nature. So for those who had been infiltrating the struggle, I will curse them for seven days and if they fail to heed the warnings, I think they would have themselves to blame,” he warned.

In the statement by Adams’ media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, titled, ‘Yoruba nation’s struggle infiltrated by politicians- Gani Adams’, the Yoruba generalissimo was also quoted as cursing those instigating crisis in Yoruba land.

He added that he would continue to curse them repeatedly for seven days because they deserved nothing but the wrath of God and that of the Yoruba ancestors.