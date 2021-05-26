By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, is celebrating her billionaire father, Femi Otedola for all the privileges she enjoyed from him.

According to the music producer, though she built her own ‘Cuppy Empire’, she has enjoyed many privileges that are purely due to her father’s “blood, sweat, and tears over the years”.

She wrote: “I don’t talk about this much, but mornings like this; waking up at our penthouse in Monaco, my heart is filled with so much GRATITUDE. I am honoured and blessed to have a father as hardworking as mine…

“Despite building my own “Cuppy” empire, the TRUTH is that many of the privileges I enjoy are purely due to @realFemiOtedola’s blood, sweat, and tears over the years…

“My only prayer is to one day I’ll be able to give my own children at least half the love and generosity I’ve received. 🙏🏾 #FamilyFirst,” she prayed.

I don’t talk about this much, but mornings like this; waking up at our penthouse in Monaco, my heart is filled with so much GRATITUDE. I am honoured and blessed to have a father as hardworking as mine… — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 26, 2021

My only prayer is to one day be able to give my own children at least half the love and generosity I’ve received. 🙏🏾 #FamilyFirst — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 26, 2021

Last year, Otedola took his three daughters shopping and splashed N300m on three Ferrari Portofinos.

According to Edmunds, the least expensive 2019 Ferrari Portofino is the 2019 Ferrari Portofino 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $210,783.

AutoGuide gives a retail price of $215,000 for the 2020 Portofino, the most basic of the Ferrari brands.

In Naira terms the cost will be between N240 and N251 million at the official exchange rate of N387 to a dollar. In the parallel market at N465 to a dollar, it means the billionaire has spent about N300 million on the gifts to his daughters.

Cuppy earlier today flaunted the cars on Twitter in a post that read “Papa took us shopping and bought one of each! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat.”

The cars came with customized plate numbers.