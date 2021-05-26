Multiple reports said Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium caught fire on Wednesday night, with firefighters being called to the scene.

The iconic stadium in the heart of the Spanish capital is undergoing a £50 million construction work.

The cause of the fire is unknown, reports said, but plumes of thick black smoke have been pictured above the stadium.

Flames could be seen burning inside one of the columns of the stadium as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined.