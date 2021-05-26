By Taiwo Okanlawon

Talented Nigerian Singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, also known as Kizz Daniel will be headlining a concert tour to promote his3rd studio album “King of Love”.

Following the success of his recently released third studio album, Flyboy Inc act has announced the kick-off concert tour in Europe and three African countries.

The singer made this known on social media pages on Monday.

ᴛᴀɴᴢᴀɴɪᴀ ᴊᴜɴᴇ 13ᴛʜ 🇹🇿 ᴇᴜʀᴏᴘᴇ ᴊᴜʟʏ 🌏 ʟɪʙᴇʀɪᴀ ɴᴏᴠ 27ᴛʜ 🇱🇷 ꜱɪᴇʀʀᴀ ʟᴇᴏɴᴇ ᴅᴇᴄ 4ᴛʜ 🇸🇱

_

May God keep us 🙏🏽 — VADO ‘D GREAT (@iamkissdaniel) May 24, 2021

The concert is scheduled to hold in Tanzania on June 13, 2021. Europe will be in July while Liberia’s date is November 27 while Sierra Leone’s date is December 4th, 2021.

Kizz Daniel’s 3rd album titled “King of Love” was released in June 2020.

This comes two years after his last album, “No Bad Songz“and a week after signing a deal with Empire Distribution, records, and publishing company in the United States.

“King of Love” houses 17 tracks including Jaho, Boys are bad, Aii, Mana, Wedding Day, and Chek among others.

‘Jaho, Eko” crooner employed the services of award-winning producers like Phil Keyz, Kris Beatz, Fancy, Young Jon, and Selebobo on the album with no features.

His first studio album “New Era” was released in 2016 and the second “No Bad Songz”, a 20 track album was released in 2018, under FlyBoy Inc.