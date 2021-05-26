By Daniels Ekugo

The Nigerian movie industry has rapidly grown as its first horror movie ‘The Mystic River’ berths on the Netflix platform.

A project is by Rogers Ofime, while Uxodinma Okpechi directed the six-part horror movie.

The ‘Mystic River’ which stars Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Lota Chukwu, Ben Toutou, Joke Muyiwa, Thelma Nwosu, Jeffery Musa David, premiered on Netflix on May 14, 2021.

The six-part horror series, tells the story of a young couple who relocated to a remote Nigerian Village following the woman’s deployment as a doctor in the village health centre.

They are oblivious of the deadly practice of sacrificing pregnant women to their gods to avert suffering and death.

The mystery surrounding the disappearing pregnant women is about to be unravelled by the young doctor who herself is pregnant, as she encounters the brutal suicide of Bisi who is marked for sacrifice, right before her.

Starring leading actors such as Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Joke Muyiwa, each episode is wrapped in suspense.

The setting of the series is archaic, it speaks to the present state of the country, where bloodshed has become the order of the day amid decay in every sector including health.

“I am not going against tradition, I’m not going against culture. It’s a metaphor, there are some things we don’t like in our country today and we can stand up and do something about it. Like the doctor stood up to fight tradition, we can stand up and do something, we don’t have to leave everything to the government. I believe that standing up, saying something, or making a change will go a long way,” he added