The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said the next batch of COVID-19 vaccine may arrive the country July or August.

The agency’s Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, on Tuesday said it was not clear yet when the Federal Government would take delivery of next batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

Shuaib said this in Abuja during a press conference organised to update the public on the status of COVID-19 vaccination

“While we have information that we may get the next consignment of vaccines by end of July or August, this has not been officially confirmed, he said.

“When we are able to, we will provide an update regarding timelines and updates of the next shipment. At present, we do not have that information available due to the wider context we are in.”