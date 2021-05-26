President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Chairs the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC). With him are the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Al-Manfi (3rd left), Chad President Transitional council, General Mahamat Idris Deby (1st left), President of Central African Republic (CAR) Prof Faustine Archange Touadera, President of Niger H.E Mohamed Bazoum held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 25TH 2021
By Taiwo Okanlawon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday chaired an extraordinary summit of Heads of State and Government of Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.
Other sub-regional leaders participating in the summit include the Presidents of the Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum and Central African Republic, Prof. Faustin Touadera
Others are Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, while Cameroon’s President Paul Bryan, was represented at the meeting.
President Muhammadu Buhari Chairs the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 25TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and other leaders at the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).
President Muhammadu Buhari, Cameroon Representative, the President of Niger, H.E Mohame Bazoum. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama during the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 25TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari chats with the President of Niger, H.E Mohamed Bazoum. With them is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama during the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 25TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Chairs the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC). With him are the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Al-Manfi (3rd left), Chad President Transitional council, General Mahamat Idris Deby (2nd left), President of Central African Republic (CAR) Prof Faustine Archange Touadera, President of Niger H.E Mohamed Bazoum and others held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 25TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Chairs the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) Receives the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Al-Manfi held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 25TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari receives the President of Niger, H.E Mohame Bazoum during the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 25TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari receives the President of Chad Transitional Council, General Mahamat Idris Deby. With them are the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Central African Republic, H.E Prof Faustine Archange Touadera and others during the Extraordinary Summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 25TH 2021
