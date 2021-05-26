By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday chaired an extraordinary summit of Heads of State and Government of Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Other sub-regional leaders participating in the summit include the Presidents of the Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum and Central African Republic, Prof. Faustin Touadera

Others are Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, while Cameroon’s President Paul Bryan, was represented at the meeting.

