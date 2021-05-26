L-R: Managing Director/CEO, Planet Project Limited, Mr Abiodun Otunola; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde and Representative of the MD, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) & Director Account, Mrs Adenike Aboderin, during the cutting of the tape to commission the Mafoluku Bus Terminal, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
By Nimot Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu On Wednesday commissioned the newly built bus terminal in Mafoluku.
The governor, his deputy Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Commissioner for Transportation Dr Federic Oladeinde and many others were present at the ceremony.
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu making his remarks during the commissioning of the Mafoluku Bus Terminal, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
The Mafoluku Bus Terminal commissioned by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
L-R: Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Managing Director/CEO, Planet Project Limited, Mr Abiodun Otunola, during the commissioning of the Mafoluku Bus Terminal, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
R-L: Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a tour of the buses at the commissioning of the Mafoluku Bus Terminal, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
