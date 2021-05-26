Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is ‘confident’ his team will beat Villarreal tonight to lift the Europa League trophy.

This is the first final United have reached since Solskjaer was appointed at the end of 2018, having fallen at the semi-final stage on four other occasions during that time.

It would also be the first trophy for United since winning the same competition in 2017 if they defeat Villarreal today.

“Quietly confident, as I’ve always said. Trusting the players,” Solskjaer commented, via ManUtd.com, as he weighed up United’s chances of victory.

“These players are ready for this and that’s the main thing. I’ve seen in them something growing inside of them, more and more confident, more and more robust and resilient to setbacks. As a group, I’m confident that we’re ready for this now.”