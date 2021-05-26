Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has kicked against the bill seeking to scrap the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The bill which was sponsored by Awaji Abiante, a lawmaker from Rivers State last week, passed through the second reading at the green chamber.

Abiante seeks to use the bill to amend section 315 (1)(a) of the 1999 constitution.

Abiante argued that NYSC should be scrapped because the scheme has failed to address the essence of its establishment.

Also, there have been agitations from Nigerians, seeking to scrap NYSC due to insecurity across the country.

However, The minister in a post on his official Twitter page said NYSC is one of the greatest tools for National development for Nigerian youths.

Dare stated that dynamic reforms and initiatives towards the current realities are ongoing, adding that the Buhari-led government is committed to sustaining the scheme.

“The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for National development for our youth.

“The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains. Dynamic Reforms and Initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth,” he tweeted.

