By Nimot Sulaimon

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has declared his administration’s support for amendments in the Nigerian constitution.

This, he said, will enhance the nation’s unity and prosperity “in an environment where justice, fairness and equity shall prevail”.

He made the declaration on Wednesday while declaring open the zonal public hearing of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, holding in Enugu, for Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states.

The Governor harped on the importance of unity and prosperity in an atmosphere of justice, fairness and equity.

Therefore, he enjoined all relevant Institutions, Civil Society Organizations, Stakeholders and entire Enugu State citizenry to avail themselves of the opportunity of the zonal public hearing to participate in the national conversation.

Ugwuanyi wished all senators “a very successful zonal public hearing on the proposed alteration of some of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

“I particularly acknowledge the leader of the team and Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District in the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Distinguished Senator Prof. Ike Ekweremadu, CFR.

”I also recognize in a special way, Distinguished Senator Chuka Utazi who represents me and the people of Enugu North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

“Also, I extend my reverential greetings to other Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who are here on this important national assignment, too: His Excellency, Senator Dr Sam Ominyi Egwu representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Iyom, Senator Dr. (Mrs.) Uche Lilian Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District and Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District.”